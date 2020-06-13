Samuel L. Katz Buys 15,000 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $341.95 million, a PE ratio of 442.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,284,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,817 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 475,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

