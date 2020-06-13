Insider Selling: Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Major Shareholder Sells $150,450.00 in Stock

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) major shareholder Willem Mesdag sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Willem Mesdag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Willem Mesdag sold 45,000 shares of Marlin Business Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $388,800.00.

MRLN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $88.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th.

MRLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marlin Business Services from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

