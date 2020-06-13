Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $92,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,035 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.07% of U.S. Silica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 213,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,670. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $242.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

