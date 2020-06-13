Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 27,739 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,739 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

KRO stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 4.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

KRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

