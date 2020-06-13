23,940 Shares in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

