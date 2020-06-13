49,335 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 275,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 1,245,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

