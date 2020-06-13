Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 34,361 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,361 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in MRC Global by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $537.89 million, a PE ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.35.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,050 shares of company stock worth $291,359 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

