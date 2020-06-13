Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $397.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.65. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 955,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,775,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,468,698 shares of company stock worth $7,501,447. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.