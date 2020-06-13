Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 381,676 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,419,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $16.87 on Friday. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The company has a market cap of $188.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

