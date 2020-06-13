4,654 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at $4,713,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $6,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $15,810,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,679,758 shares of company stock worth $711,452,444. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $93.12 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.