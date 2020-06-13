Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Welbilt by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Welbilt by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE:WBT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $921.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.