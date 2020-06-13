GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $335,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,455.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

