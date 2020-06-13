Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 71,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 35.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NWBI stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.