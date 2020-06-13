Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 939,441 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 305.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,441 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $317,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,455.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

