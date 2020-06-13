Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $20.15 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.