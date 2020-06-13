Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases 4,722 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Apple by 305.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,246,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $317,006,000 after buying an additional 939,441 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in Apple by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $3,412,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 76.7% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Apple by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 373,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $354.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,455.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.