Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,462.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

