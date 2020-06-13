Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Webster Financial worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $71,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,209 shares in the company, valued at $891,641.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE:WBS opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

