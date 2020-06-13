Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $198.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

