Avestar Capital LLC Has $16.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,462.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

