Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,674 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HealthStream worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

