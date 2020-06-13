Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $354.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,462.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

