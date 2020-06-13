Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 29,606 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,606 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average of $292.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,455.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

