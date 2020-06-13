California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.59 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,190,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 521,925 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Apple worth $2,591,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,148,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 54.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 104,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,462.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

