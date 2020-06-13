Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.3% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,455.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

