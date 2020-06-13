Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Shares of AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,455.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

