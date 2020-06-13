Grace Capital Purchases 3,045 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grace Capital boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.10 and its 200 day moving average is $292.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,462.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

