Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $167.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.96. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $180.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after buying an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $95,560,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 294.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

