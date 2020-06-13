Peter J. Sills Sells 6,586 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $282,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market cap of $954.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.