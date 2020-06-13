BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,564 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

