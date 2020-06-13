BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,760,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $92.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

