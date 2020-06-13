BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 2.01. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

