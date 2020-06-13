BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 34,634 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 203.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

