Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

