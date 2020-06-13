BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 32,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of LYFT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

LYFT stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

