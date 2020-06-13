BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 481.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Kirby worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,439,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,349 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

KEX stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

