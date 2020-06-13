BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 26,261 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,557 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Altair Engineering worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after acquiring an additional 803,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $19,559,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,529,958 shares of the software’s stock valued at $126,761,000 after purchasing an additional 324,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 966,271 shares of the software’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,827 shares of the software’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $37.02 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 402.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $56,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,399. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

