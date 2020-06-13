BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 470.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Trinity Industries worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,748,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 86,508 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE:TRN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.74. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

