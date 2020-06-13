CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after buying an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after buying an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,376,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,504,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

