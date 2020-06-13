BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 862,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 188,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILAK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.71 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

