BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth $140,850,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $67,472,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after acquiring an additional 920,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

