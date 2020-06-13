BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Ultrapar Participacoes worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 375,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

UGP opened at $3.52 on Friday. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

