BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 7,852 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Ambarella worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 16,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

AMBA opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $126,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,443. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

