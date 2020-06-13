BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 80,691 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,691 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Acacia Communications worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $34,471,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,475,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $380,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $102,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,029 shares of company stock worth $1,514,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

