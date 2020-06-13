98,244 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Pacific Premier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,102,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 245,339 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 929,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.