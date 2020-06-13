Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,287 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

