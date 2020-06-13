Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Argus dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $296.36 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

