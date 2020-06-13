Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.95

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 305060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.18.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$203.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is -13.61%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$39,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,700.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

