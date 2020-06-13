Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.20

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 119251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBR. Pi Financial set a C$15.25 price target on Great Bear Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $591.50 million and a P/E ratio of -216.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.48.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

