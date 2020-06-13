HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins lowered HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.62.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 546.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

